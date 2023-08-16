Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Shares Up 4.7%

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 72,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,959,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKD

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookdale Senior Living

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Free Report)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.