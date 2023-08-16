Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Sold by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 458,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,275 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Brookfield Renewable worth $16,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEPC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.05. The company had a trading volume of 234,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,326. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $31.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -225.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

