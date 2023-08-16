Brooks Pennington III Sells 777 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Stock

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 777 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total transaction of $32,338.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,362.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brooks Pennington III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Brooks Pennington III sold 25,561 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,935.74.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CENT traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $44.48. 21,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,860. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.72. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $48.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

View Our Latest Report on CENT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 43.6% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 140.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.