Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Short Interest Down 12.0% in July

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the July 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 631,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Brunswick Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,990. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $64.55 and a 52 week high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.