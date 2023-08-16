BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTBIF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

BTBIF stock remained flat at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $3.07.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.

