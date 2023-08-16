BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Short Interest Down 10.7% in July

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a drop of 10.7% from the July 15th total of 82,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 92.5 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTBIF shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.65 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.
Read Our Latest Report on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
About BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB REIT invests in industrial, off-downtown core office and necessity-based retail properties across Canada for the benefit of their investors. As of today, BTB owns and manages 75 properties, representing a total leasable area of approximately 6.1 million square feet.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BTB Real Estate Investment Trust
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.