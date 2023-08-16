Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 4,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of BG stock opened at $111.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $116.59.

Get Bunge alerts:

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 3.09%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bunge will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bunge

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bunge by 67.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 171,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after purchasing an additional 68,984 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $2,983,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth $659,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Bunge by 23.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 29,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 7.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 774,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,990,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.