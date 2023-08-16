Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Stock Price Down 4%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.12 and last traded at $13.12. 15,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 481,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CABA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $503.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cabaletta Bio news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $259,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $554,730. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio during the second quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

