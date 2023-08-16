Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Short Interest Up 7.3% in July

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 544,600 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 507,400 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDRE shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cadre from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.
View Our Latest Report on Cadre
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadre
Cadre Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:CDRE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $24.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,427. Cadre has a 12-month low of $16.58 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $936.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.81.
Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadre will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cadre Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cadre’s payout ratio is presently 41.03%.
Cadre Company Profile
Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadre
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Cadre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.