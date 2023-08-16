California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Update

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on California Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on California Resources from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on California Resources from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On California Resources

California Resources Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in California Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.63. The stock had a trading volume of 431,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. California Resources has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.33). California Resources had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that California Resources will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 9.32%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

