Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 109801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canada Rare Earth Stock Up 20.0 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20,260.85, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Canada Rare Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing an integrated business within the rare earth industry in Asia. The company offers high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Rare Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Rare Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.