Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Short Interest Update

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,340,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 13,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.50. 1,137,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,745. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.72. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company has a market cap of $73.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

