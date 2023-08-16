Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 158,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Candel Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

CADL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 2,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. Candel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $33.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Candel Therapeutics by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 17,708 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. It develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

