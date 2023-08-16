Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 586,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $56,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 122.2% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $456,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,860.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,300. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on COF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.09.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

