Capital One Financial Weighs in on Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance

GRNT opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $87.56 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 37.61% and a return on equity of 24.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

