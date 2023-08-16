Capital One Financial Weighs in on Granite Ridge Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GRNT)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Granite Ridge Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Granite Ridge Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.
Granite Ridge Resources Stock Performance
GRNT opened at $7.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. Granite Ridge Resources has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $14.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Ridge Resources
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRNT. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 9,620.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 10,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $56,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,779.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired 13,766 shares of company stock valued at $79,167 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.
About Granite Ridge Resources
Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is an infrastructure firm and operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm invests in a diversified portfolio of production and top-tier acreage across the Permian and four other prolific US basins in partnership with operators. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
