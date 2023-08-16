Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Short Interest Down 12.6% in July

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the July 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 512,539 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 934,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,983 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CARA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 503,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,633. Cara Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $12.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 410.95% and a negative return on equity of 75.82%. The business had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CARA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

