Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 93.8 days.

Carbios SAS Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS COOSF opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. Carbios SAS has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.21.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS, a green chemistry company, develops industrial bioprocesses for the biodegradation and bio recycling of polymers in France. The company engages in the production of EVANESTO, an enzymatic biodegradation solution for polylactic acid (PLA) based single-use plastics; and enzymatic recycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET).

