Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.79.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $90.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.40. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Cardinal Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 89,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 261,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after buying an additional 49,496 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,456,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,470,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 48,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

