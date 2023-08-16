CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Trading Up 6.2%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 492,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,110,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded CareDx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm has a market cap of $523.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08.

In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,260 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $54,335.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,260 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $54,335.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,027.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 5,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 309,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,853.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,992 shares of company stock worth $336,162 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CareDx by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CareDx by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CareDx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

