Carole Ho Sells 2,768 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) insider Carole Ho sold 2,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $65,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,026.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carole Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Carole Ho sold 2,857 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $68,996.55.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DNLI traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,948. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $36.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.99. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.42% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 460.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

