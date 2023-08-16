Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 249,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 278,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,104,278.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 3,894 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total transaction of $108,175.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $941,491.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 527.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 3,062.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSV traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,373. The company has a market capitalization of $451.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $40.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

