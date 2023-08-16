Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1,957.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 63.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.06. 66,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,741. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.07. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.22 and a 52-week high of $257.86.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.15). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

