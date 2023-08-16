Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castellum

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castellum in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castellum during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castellum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Castellum during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castellum in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castellum Price Performance

CTM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Castellum has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Castellum Company Profile

Castellum ( NYSEAMERICAN:CTM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 92.79% and a negative net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, and data analytics services.

