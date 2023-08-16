CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target Raised to $58.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAVA. Citigroup assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of CAVA stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65.

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos bought 4,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos bought 4,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar bought 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $312,000.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

