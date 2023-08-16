Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USAC. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in USA Compression Partners by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 61,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 68,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 157,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 463,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,052,000 after buying an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE USAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 25,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,553. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 669.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,000.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of USA Compression Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on USA Compression Partners

About USA Compression Partners

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.