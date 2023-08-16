Cavalier Investments LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IHI stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 267,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,582. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.