Cavalier Investments LLC Has $9.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 604.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,595 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,511,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,937,297. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $115.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.2753 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.