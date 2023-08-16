Cavalier Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF accounts for 2.1% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cavalier Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VAW. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 298,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,781,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 193,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 181,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,876 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.44. The company had a trading volume of 17,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,757. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.61 and a 200-day moving average of $177.99. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $189.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

