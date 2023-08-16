Cavalier Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 in the last three months. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on INTU. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $503.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $499.43. 421,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $352.63 and a 12-month high of $514.14. The company has a market cap of $139.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $473.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $442.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.