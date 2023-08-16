Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 17,814 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cavalier Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

USMV traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.57. 3,284,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.97.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

