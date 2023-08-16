CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on August 31st

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IGR opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.30.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 12,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.