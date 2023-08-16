CBRE Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.40 Per Share (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

CBRE stock opened at $83.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,650,760.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock worth $275,878,073 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

