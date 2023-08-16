C&C Group (LON:CCR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,029.39

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,029.39 ($25.74) and traded as low as GBX 140 ($1.78). C&C Group shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.79), with a volume of 143,983 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.54) target price on shares of C&C Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,512.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,029.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £540.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,281.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a €0.04 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. C&C Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,727.27%.

In other news, insider Vineet Bhalla bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($8,943.30). In related news, insider Patrick McMahon acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.67) per share, for a total transaction of £26,400 ($33,489.79). Also, insider Vineet Bhalla acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £7,050 ($8,943.30). Insiders have acquired 25,178 shares of company stock worth $3,369,472 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes beer, cider, wine, spirits, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, Magners, Orchard Pig, Heverlee, 5 Lamps, Fête, Blackthorn, Seven Summits, Dowd's Lane, Chaplin & Cork's, Celedonia Best, and Addlestones brand name.

