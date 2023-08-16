CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will earn $3.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.62. Raymond James also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

CCL Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

