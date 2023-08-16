CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) Posts Earnings Results

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 28.02%.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CEAD opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. CEA Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEA Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in CEA Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CEA Industries by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

