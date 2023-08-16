CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 961,700 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CECO Environmental Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CECO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,458. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.98 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.18 million, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CECO. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth about $34,971,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,331,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,675,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,647,000. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,284,000. 62.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on CECO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

