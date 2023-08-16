Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Update

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 2,480,000 shares. Approximately 24.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Celcuity Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CELC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,389. Celcuity has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 21.58 and a quick ratio of 28.26. The stock has a market cap of $209.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celcuity by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 143.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth about $256,000. 55.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

