Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Holdings Increased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,572,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 168,500 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.29% of Celestica worth $20,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Celestica by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Celestica by 2,775.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Celestica alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Celestica from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Celestica Price Performance

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 2.16.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. Celestica had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

About Celestica

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.