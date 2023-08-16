Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 1,803,660 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 173.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 106,125 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,620. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

