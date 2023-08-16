Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Update

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLSGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,200 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 314,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,487,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 1,803,660 shares during the period. Bpifrance SA bought a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,221,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 173.4% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,639,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 1,040,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cellectis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 106,125 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Cellectis stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,620. Cellectis has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $4.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

