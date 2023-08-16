Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 316.3% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Centerspace by 311.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Centerspace in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace Price Performance

Shares of Centerspace stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $60.41. 18,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,066. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centerspace from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Centerspace from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 75 apartment communities consisting of 13,497 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

