Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Charge Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charge Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Get Charge Enterprises alerts:

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

CRGE traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 207,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a market cap of $152.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 3.01. Charge Enterprises has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRGE. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 16.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charge Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charge Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.