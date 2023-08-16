Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), reports. Charge Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.81%. The firm had revenue of $147.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.86 million.

Charge Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of CRGE opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.06. Charge Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Charge Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRGE. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.43% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc operates as an electrical, broadband, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure company. The company provides clients with end-to-end project management services, including advising, designing, engineering, acquiring and installing equipment, monitoring, servicing, and maintenance.

