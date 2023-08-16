Charles Brent Jr. Winn Buys 3,961 Shares of Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) Stock

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Brent Jr. Winn acquired 3,961 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $22,300.43. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,374.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Medalist Diversified REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDRR traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.36. 3,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.86. Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medalist Diversified REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 54,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medalist Diversified REIT by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the last quarter.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns.

