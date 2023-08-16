Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

CRL stock opened at $210.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.22 and a 1 year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 97.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 49.1% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.54, for a total transaction of $318,530.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,407.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

