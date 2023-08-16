Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Position Boosted by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up approximately 7.5% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,020,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,557,000 after purchasing an additional 398,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $132,163,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,899,000 after purchasing an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 706,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,676,000 after purchasing an additional 209,757 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $428.58. The stock had a trading volume of 484,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,548. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $479.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $376.93 and its 200-day moving average is $363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.80 EPS. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.