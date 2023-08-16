Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of Cheetah Mobile stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

