Chemring Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Chemring Group Stock Performance
LON CHG opened at GBX 291 ($3.69) on Wednesday. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 336.50 ($4.27). The company has a market capitalization of £825.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,092.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Chemring Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chemring Group
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Trick or Treat? 2 Stocks with Rising Usage But Falling Prices
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Construction Stocks That Will Bring Growth This Fall
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Hot Charts Ready To Blast Off In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.