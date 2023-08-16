Chemring Group PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2.30 (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chemring Group Stock Performance

LON CHG opened at GBX 291 ($3.69) on Wednesday. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 253.95 ($3.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 336.50 ($4.27). The company has a market capitalization of £825.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,092.86, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 292.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 285.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

