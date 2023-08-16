Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.51

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 1.51 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, September 11th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Chevron has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Chevron has a payout ratio of 43.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Chevron to earn $14.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $159.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $157.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.90. Chevron has a twelve month low of $140.46 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.39.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chevron

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

