Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,881.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew James King sold 1,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $45,587.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,697.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chinook Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 170.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on KDNY. Wedbush lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bloom Burton downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KDNY stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.34.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

