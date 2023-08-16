Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) PT Raised to $180.00 at Mizuho

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Chord Energy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Chord Energy from $247.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

CHRD opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chord Energy has a 12-month low of $117.05 and a 12-month high of $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.31). Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $450,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,821,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $450,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 232,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,821,662.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $177,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,843,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,632 shares of company stock worth $4,039,950. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRD. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,563,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,588,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

