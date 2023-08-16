Chubb (CB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Chubb (NYSE: CB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/1/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/27/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $210.00.
- 7/27/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $235.00.
- 7/26/2023 – Chubb had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/26/2023 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/6/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $250.00.
- 7/6/2023 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $248.00 to $237.00.
- 6/20/2023 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.
Chubb Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:CB traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $202.03. 1,441,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,537. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average of $198.95. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.
Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chubb Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Growth Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.