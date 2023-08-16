Chubb (CB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Chubb (NYSE: CB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $209.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $260.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $240.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $210.00.

7/27/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $229.00 to $235.00.

7/26/2023 – Chubb had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2023 – Chubb was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/6/2023 – Chubb had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $250.00.

7/6/2023 – Chubb had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $248.00 to $237.00.

6/20/2023 – Chubb is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, hitting $202.03. 1,441,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,537. The stock has a market cap of $82.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day moving average of $198.95. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $173.78 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.71%.

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,930,351.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,632.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,534 shares of company stock worth $2,635,175. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

